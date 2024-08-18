Suspect in custody for drive-by shooting that injured Battle Creek pedestrian

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a 23-year-old man in Battle Creek last week.

The shooting happened in the area of Cliff and Nelson streets during the early-morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 13, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD).

The victim reportedly told police someone in a car pulled up and shot him while he was walking on Cliff Street. The suspect drove off afterward. The victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh and is expected to be okay.

BCPD released an update Sunday explaining a Battle Creek man was taken into custody at the Calhoun County Jail on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

We’re told the suspect faces numerous felonies, including assault.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube