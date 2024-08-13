Man shot while walking overnight in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is in the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning while he was out walking.

The Battle Creek Police Department says they were called to the intersection of Cliff Street and Nelson Street just after 2:30 a.m. on August 13. Officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The man told police he was walking down Cliff Street when a vehicle pulled up to him. He claims the driver shot him before speeding south on Nelson Street.

Detectives believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 781-0911 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888

