Suspect in Battle Creek woman's death pleads no contest

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Battle Creek woman last year has pleaded no contest.

Angela Kay Clear, 51, was found dead in her apartment during a welfare check at Cherry Hill Manor in March 2022, according to the city of Battle Creek.

Family of Angela Kay Clear

Her death was later ruled a homicide, and Jerry Harston was subsequently charged with open murder.

Police say Harston stole Angela’s car after she was killed. The car was later found in Big Rapids.

Monday, Harston pleaded no contest to second-degree murder. The open murder charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Harston will spend at least 40 years behind bars. He scheduled to be sentenced July 21.

