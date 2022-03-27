Battle Creek police find woman dead during welfare check

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman was found dead during a welfare check in Battle Creek Saturday.

The city of Battle Creek says the woman’s daughter called police before 1:30 p.m. requesting a welfare check on her mother, as it had been a few days since she last heard from her.

We’re told officers had to pick the lock to the woman’s unit at Cherry Hill Manor apartments. Once they had gotten in, they found the woman unresponsive, the city says.

The woman’s death is considered suspicious, according to city officials.

