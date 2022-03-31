Vehicle stolen from Battle Creek murder victim found in Big Rapids

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police say a car belonging to a homicide victim has been found.

Police say Angela Clear's car was found near Big Rapids, which is where suspect Jerry Harston was arrested for her murder.

Adam Bourland/FOX 17 The man charged in the death of a Battle Creek woman appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Investigators say Harston stole the 51-year-old's car after killing her inside her apartment at Cherry Hill Manor. Clear was found dead on Saturday after her daughter requested a welfare check because she hadn’t her from her mother in several days.

"I’m knocking and I kind of can see under the door. There is a crack like that. I can see her wheelchair. Her apartment is really small, but she has one room here and then her bedroom is behind her door. I saw the wheelchair by the sink and I thought that is weird because my mom cannot do anything without that wheelchair," said Ashley Gaw, the daughter of Angela Clear.

Gaw said her mother met Harston around five years ago at a rehabilitation home, and they became best friends.

Harston is charged with open murder and faces life without parole if convicted.

He has three prior felony convictions. Two of the convictions are out of Barry County and the third conviction is out of Newaygo County. That charge is criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

FOX 17 spoke with Clear's family on Wednesday.

Angela leaves behind five children and sixteen grandchildren who are now planning for her funeral.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with healing costs.

