Search continues after man leads police to area where girlfriend's body may be located

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have continued their search for a missing woman's body for the second day.

Investigators are out searching an area on Battle Creek's north side, off of Waubascon Rd.

The search comes after the man accused of killing his girlfriend pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert confirmed to FOX 17.

Derek Horton was suspected of killing Amber Griffin and burying her body in 2020.

As part of the plea agreement, the open murder charge was dropped, Gilbert confirms. He also says Horton agreed to lead investigators to Griffin’s body.

On Wednesday, investigators say they brought Derek Horton out to the area. He pointed out specific areas of interest.

BCPD says they marked multiple areas based off a couple of landmarks he remembered from when he was out there.

Investigators confirmed they sectioned off multiple areas, noting the area may have changed slightly in the last two years.

A mini-excavator was brought in to dig those areas out. Michigan State Police cadaver dogs are also helping with the search.

Investigators say this is the same area they searched back in June 2020 where pants with Griffin's blood on them and a receipt were found.

FOX 17 spoke with Amber Griffin’s mom on Wednesday. She says she searched that area several times in the past.

BCPD says the location being searched is less than a mile from the home she was reportedly last seen at.

In a press conference on Thursday, investigators say the process is tedious and slow.

Prosecutors say the plea deal with Horton will be dropped if police are unable to find her.