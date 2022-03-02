Watch
Derek Horton enters plea agreement in death of girlfriend, agrees to lead police to her body

Derek Horton Amber Griffin.png
file photo
Undated photo of Amber Griffin and a mugshot of Derek Horton from Battle Creek Police Department
Derek Horton Amber Griffin.png
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 17:07:54-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The man accused of killing his girlfriend has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert confirmed with FOX 17 Wednesday afternoon.

Derek Horton was suspected of killing Amber Griffin and burying her body in 2020.

As part of the plea agreement, the open murder charge was dropped, Gilbert confirms. He also says Horton agreed to lead investigators to Griffin’s body.

The Battle Creek Police Department says they were unable to locate Griffin as of Wednesday afternoon, adding the deal will be dropped if police are unable to find her.

