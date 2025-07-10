Police: Man killed in overnight shooting, suspect at large

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One man is dead and police are hunting for the person who opened fire on Wednesday night.

The Battle Creek Police Department said officers responded to South Burdge Street near Cliff Street just after 11 p.m. There they found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives interviewed people in the area and canvassed for evidence. Early results point to a suspect firing multiple rounds at the victim before running off. No details about that suspect have been released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 966-3322. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

