Person of interest in custody amid investigation in Battle Creek double homicide

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have a person of interest in custody as they investigate a double homicide in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says 38-year-old Tieasha Oliver and 22-year-old Jaquan West were found dead at an apartment complex off Minges Creek Place on Friday, Feb. 24.

The victims are a mother and son.

We're told the person of interest is in custody on charges unrelated to the double homicide.

Little information is known, but BCPD says the public was never in any danger.

