Vigil held for murdered Battle Creek mother and son

FOX 17
Vigil for Tiesha Oliver and Jaquan West.
Posted at 8:11 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 20:11:10-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A vigil was held at Minges Creek Village Apartments in Battle Creek on Sunday for a mother and son who were murdered.

50 people attended the vigil, which included a balloon release.

On Friday night, the bodies of the victims were found by Battle Creek Police in their apartment. They have been identified as 38-year-old Tiesha Oliver and her 22-year-old son Jaquan West.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police by calling (269)-781-0911. Tips can also be sent anonymously by calling Silent Observer at (269)-964-3888.

