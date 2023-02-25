Police investigating mom & son's double-murder in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating the deaths of a mother and son Friday night as a double-murder.

At 6:37 p.m. Friday, the Battle Creek Police Department responded to a report that a caller had discovered two people dead inside an apartment in the area of Minges Creek Place. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two apparent murder victims identified as Tieasha Oliver, 38, and her son, Jaquan West, 22, both of Battle Creek.

Police said they believe the public is safe.

Anybody who was in this area and saw anything suspicious or has any information is being asked to contact Battle Creek Police by calling (269) 781-0911 or anonymously by calling Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

