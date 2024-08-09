Man shot while riding motorcycle in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A man riding his motorcycle was shot early Friday morning in Battle Creek.

Police say the 35-year-old called for help after being shot near the intersection of Grenville Street and Lathrop Avenue on August 9.

The man was not cooperative with officers and refused to go to the hospital, according to police. He was treated at the scene.

Tips about this shooting can be submitted to the Battle Creek Police Department or anonymously through Silent Observer.

