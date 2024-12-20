Man sentenced for hitting, killing 61-year-old man in Albion

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The man convicted of murdering a 61-year-old in Albion last spring learned his sentence Friday.

The incident happened near Sycamore Street and Sycamore Court on the night of April 19, 2023, according to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office.

We’re told an altercation broke out between a pair of children earlier in the day. It escalated until parents became involved, as did the family of 46-year-old Orlando Capado Billingsley.

Prosecutors say the argument turned violent at Orlando’s home before 11 p.m., at which point witnesses say Orlando pursued 61-year-old Stanley Wilson as he and others walked away. Orlando got inside his car and drove onto the lawn of a neighboring apartment complex, chasing Stanley as he ran between two buildings.

Surveillance video shows Orlando hitting Stanley with his car and dragging him a long way before his body detached, the prosecutor’s office explains. Stanley died of significant trauma at the scene.

We’re told Orlando was found guilty of second-degree murder, among other charges, by a jury on Oct. 25, 2024, following seven hours of deliberation.

Prosecutors tell FOX 17 Orlando was sentenced to 40–60 years behind bars for the murder charge, as well as 19–40 years each for reckless driving causing death and driving on a suspended license, which will be served concurrently.

