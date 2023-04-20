Albion police investigate after finding body of man hit by car

ALBION, Mich. — Albion police are investigating after responding to a call for a fight with possible guns involved and finding the body of a 61-year-old man who had been hit by a vehicle.

The Albion Department of Public Safety says officers responded to the call for a fight with possible guns involved Wednesday night around 11 on Sycamore Street.

When officers arrived, they say they found a large, unruly crowd.

While attempting to break up the crowd, officers found the body of a 61-year-old Albion man who had been hit by a vehicle behind the apartments.

Police say the man had extensive injuries and died at the scene.

The department says officers were able to cover the vehicle used at the scene but are still looking for the person who was driving it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Billy Lazarus at 517-629-7854 or Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.

