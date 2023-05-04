Man wanted for Albion man's death in April 19 incident, victim identified

ALBION, Mich. — Prosecutors request the public’s assistance in locating a suspect connected to a man’s death in Albion last month.

The 61-year-old was killed after being hit by a car behind an apartment complex on April 19, according to the Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS).

Authorities say officers arrived to find an unruly crowd while responding to a fight where guns were believed to have been involved.

The victim has since been identified as Stanley Wilson.

READ MORE: Albion police investigate after finding body of man hit by car

Wednesday, 36-year-old Tiffany Juvette Showers was taken into custody and charged a day later with aiding and abetting in Wilson’s murder, assault with intent to murder, and lying to police, according to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office.

We’re told authorities are still looking for 44-year-old Orlando Capado Billingsley, who is wanted for Wilson’s murder, assault with intent to murder, reckless driving causing death and driving on a suspended license.

Prosecutors describe Billingsley as a Black man standing at 6’1” tall, weighing 195 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with knowledge of Billingsley’s whereabouts are urged to connect with Albion police by calling 911 or 517-629-7854.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube