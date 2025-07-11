Man killed, another injured in Calhoun County crash

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead, another is injured after an early morning crash between Battle Creek and Marshall.

The crash happened at roughly 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Verona Road and H Drive North in Marshall Township, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. One vehicle headed northwest on Verona collided with a westbound car in the intersection.

The 56-year-old driver of the car that was hit died. Deputies haven't identified the man other than to say he was from Battle Creek.

The 38-year-old man in the other vehicle was injured, but is expected to survive.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate what led up to the crash. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Lieutenant Curtis Smith with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (269) 781-0880. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

