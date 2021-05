MARSHALL, Mich. — Dustin Boggess, 38, went into a Marshall house after a gas leak explosion.

Fox 17 is told he alerted everyone about the fire and attempted to rescue some people himself. After going into the house, Bogess came out injured.

Bogess died Friday at 7 a.m. after complication with injuries.