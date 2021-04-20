MSP: Natural gas leak caused explosion, fire at Marshall home

MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police doesn’t suspect foul play was involved in the house explosion in Marshall earlier this month.

RELATED: 8 people accounted for after explosion, fire at home in Marshall

The explosion was caused by a natural gas leak, according to a news release Tuesday.

The house was undergoing renovations, though troopers aren’t yet sure if that was the cause of the leak.

No estimate of the damage was available, though the house was considered a total loss.

As of Tuesday morning, a 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman remain hospitalized at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

A 2-year-old girl is also still hospitalized at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Five others have already been released from the hospital.

MSP provided the following contact information for those interested in donating to the families involved:

Donations for the 38-year-old man at University of Michigan Hospital are being directed to Ashley Johnson at (269) 274-0802.

Donations for the 27-year-old woman at University of Michigan Hospital and her 2-year-old daughter at Bronson Hospital are being directed to Tiffany Brumbaugh at (269) 580-0482.

Donations for the 36-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, released shortly after the incident, are being directed to Joseph Kornmeyer at 269-234-8990.

Donations for the 43-year-old woman, 38-year-old man and his 10-year-old son are being directed to Kit Waterson at (269)-719-0419.

SEE MORE: Dozens gather in Marshall to show support for home explosion victims