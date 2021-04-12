8 people accounted for after explosion, fire at home in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Multiple people were injured after an explosion and fire at an occupied home early Monday morning in Marshall Township.

The Marshall Fire Department responded about 1:40 a.m. to the home at 532 Clinton Street, according to a news release.

Crews reported on arrival that the house was a fully involved fire with multiple injured victims outside.

Victims were transported to Oaklawn Hospital and Bronson Kalamazoo.

The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The home had extensive damage from the explosion and fire.

Crews used a transitional attack to knock the bulk of the fire down from the exterior and then went inside to conduct a search to make sure all occupants were out and to extinguish the remaining fire.

All eight people reported in the home have been accounted for.

The Michigan State Fire Marshall has been contacted to investigate.

Officials haven’t yet determined the cause of the explosion and fire as of Monday morning.