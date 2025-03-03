'Why be kind? It got Jack killed': Loved ones mourn teen at killer's sentencing

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Justice Chimner faced a judge on Monday morning for his sentencing hearing, just over two years after he shot and killed 17-year-old Jack Snyder.

Snyder was killed in Battle Creek in February of 2023; Chimner and a then-13-year-old conspired to steal his car when Snyder pulled over to give them a ride, holding him at gunpoint and shooting him twice.

Chimner was charged as an adult.

On Monday Chimner gave an apology to Snyder's family, saying he took full responsibility for his actions.

"I deeply regret my poor judgment and harm I caused," said Chimner. "This experience has given me significant time to reflect on my actions, and I have come to realize that the severity of my mistake, I am truly sorry for any distress I have caused to the to the Snyder family, to the court, to the community and anyone who may have been directly impacted, I respectfully ask for your understanding in my case."

The impact of Snyder's death was conveyed in a statement by one of his teachers at Battle Creek Central High School.

"You stole the real gift Jack would have given this community," said Dr. Holly Shaffer. "You also broke hope in this generation, his classmates, consumed with grief, struggle to make sense of what happened. As a teacher of the hearts and minds of the youth of this community, I too, struggle to help them make sense of your actions. After all, what is the answer when the question is, why be kind? It got Jack killed."

One of Snyder's cousins also spoke during the hearing.

"When you took Jack from this world, you didn't just ruin one life. You completely stripped bare an entire village of people who valued the responsibility of raising good people into good adults," said Trinity Walker.

"There isn't a valid or justifiable reason as to why you chose to take a gun to assist you in taking something that Jack earned," she continued. "It was a decision that you so carelessly made, simple as that a choice, a choice in favor of evil Jack's choice to help you out of the freezing cold that night was a choice in the favor of the good of this world while you lay alone in your cold cell tonight, I hope that the magnitude of your decision to murder Jack Snyder is so suffocating you cannot breathe."

Originally facing carjacking, felony open murder, and two counts of felony firearm charges, the now 16-year-old Chimner pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Homicide on December 12, 2024.

Since Chimner was charged as an adult, he could have been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. But Judge Hallacy ruled the teen will spend at least 35 years behind bars for the crime, with a maximum term of 60 years, which follows Michigan law on murder sentences for criminals under the age of 18.

He was credited with 743 days served while his legal case played out. Chimner was ordered to pay $17,205.93 to the Crime Victims Rights Fund plus court costs and fees.

