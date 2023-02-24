14-year-old charged as an adult in shooting death of Battle Creek teen

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One of the teens accused for the death of 17-year-old Jack Snyder has been charged as an adult.

The Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office says 14-year-old Justice Chimner was charged Friday with felony murder, carjacking and two weapons-related violations.

We’re told the murder charge alone carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say Chimner entered a “not guilty” plea, adding he was denied bond.

Police say the victim offered Chimner and a 13-year-old boy a ride when he spotted them out in the cold on Feb. 17. That was when the suspects reportedly got inside the car, tried to carjack Snyder — who resisted — and shot him twice.

Due to the suspect being charged as an adult, FOX 17 has chosen to identify him, even though he is a minor. In the State of Michigan, a child between the ages of 14 and 17 can be tried as an adult without court authorization if charged with felony murder.

