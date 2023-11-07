Home surveillance video shows shots fired in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Home surveillance video shared with FOX 17 shows the moment shots were fired in a Springfield neighborhood. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says a group of kids under 18 were involved.

In the video, the group of young people can be seen fighting in the street before shots are fired. The sheriff's office has identified three people involved but needs your help identifying the others.

The surveillance video was captured Monday evening near Richfield Avenue and Reynolds Road. At first, it's quiet in the neighborhood and there are a couple kids in the street.

Not long after, the video shows two cars pulling up and several people getting out. The video shows words being exchanged before a fight breaks out. Then, you can hear two shots fired.

READ MORE: Deputies investigate Springfield altercation, shots fired involving 6-8 juveniles

The group had scattered by the time deputies arrived on scene.

"We don't know what led up to the altercation. This area is a pretty decent area and crimes like this are not common," Lt. Curtis Smith with the sheriff's office told FOX 17.

Out of the three people deputies have identified, one of them has a history, according to investigators.

"Those three that we have identified, we're reaching out to their families. Parents, specifically, for further investigation. No firearm was located at the scene," Lt. Smith said.

Although it's a quiet neighborhood, typically, the sheriff's office says it has been getting more complaints about kids and teens in the Richfield area— It has since boosted patrols as a result.

When it comes to curbing this kind of activity, Lt. Smith says the department is trying to be proactive. This includes adding resource officers in area schools.

"We want to, more or less, be a friendly face to them and for them to be able to come to us if there's problems, and hopefully, prevent something from happening in the future," Lt. Smith added.

The situation is still under investigation; however, Lt. Smith says if they are able to identify other suspects, they will seek prosecution.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube