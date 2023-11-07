Watch Now
Deputies investigate Springfield altercation, shots fired involving 6–8 juveniles

Calhoun County Sheriff Cruiser
FOX 17
Posted at 9:34 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 09:34:43-05

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after reports of shots fired in Springfield Monday evening.

The incident happened near Reynolds Road and Richfield Avenue at around 6:15 p.m., according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told six to eight people under 18 were reported to have been fighting in the road when gunshots rang out. They were all gone before deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office says they interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage prior to identifying three suspects.

No injuries were reported.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-781-0880. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

