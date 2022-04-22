Watch
Battle Creek landlord accused of killing tenants found competent to stand trial

Posted at 8:09 PM, Apr 21, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek landlord who confessed to killing two of his tenants has been found competent to stand trial.

Chad Allen Reed's mugshot.

Chad Allen Reed was in a Calhoun County courtroom Thursday where a judge went over his report from a psychiatrist.

In addition to the psychiatrist's recommendation, the judge also found him competent to stand trial.

Police said he admitted to killing Joseph Soule and Jaclyn Lepird in October of 2020 and hiding their bodies.

After Reed's arrest, the home Reed and his tenants lived in was set on fire five times.

It has since been demolished.

Reed is due back in court on May 2 for a motion hearing.

