Home of double homicide victims demolished

Home that was murder scene is demolished

Just 8 months ago, 203 Post Avenue in Battle Creek was a typical home in the city. But since then, its become the focus of a double murder investigation, and the site of 5 suspicious fires.

On Thursday a demolition contracting crew hired by Calhoun County started work to tear the building down.

The tear down effort is the final chapter for the home where Joseph Soule and Jaclyn Lepird once lived. The couple disappeared last fall. Police say their landlord Chad Allen Reed confessed to killing the couple.

After Reed's arrest, the home became a target, being set on fire 5 separate times, including twice on Tuesday morning.

The Calhoun County Treasurer's Office took possession of the home after years of unpaid property taxes. The treasurer made the decision to tear down the home.

