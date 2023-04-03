2 men, 4-year-old child killed in head-on crash in Calhoun County

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men and a 4-year-old girl were killed in an early morning head-on crash in Calhoun County.

Michigan State Police say the deadly crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on westbound I-94, east of 22 ½ Mile Road in Marengo Township.

Troopers say a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it hit a minivan head-on. The driver of the Ford, a 42-year-old man from Massachusetts was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 46-year-old driver of the minivan from Indiana, along with a 4-year-old passenger were also pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult and three children were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to troopers, the children in the minivan were not in child safety seats or wearing seatbelts. Michigan State Police is reminding people that the law requires children younger than 4 to ride in a car seat in the rear. If all available rear seats are occupied by children under 4, then a child under 4 may ride in a car seat in the front seat. A child in a rear-facing car seat may only ride in the front seat if the airbag is turned off.

The crash shut the freeway down for about 5 hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

