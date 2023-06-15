'A public health crisis': Kzoo gun violence kills 3 just this month

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three people have already lost their lives to gun violence so far this June in Kalamazoo. Local anti-gun violence activists say this needs to stop now.

“The fear that it creates, the trauma that it creates in children is amazing. And it's creating a public health crisis that needs to be addressed,” said Dorphine Payne, a member of Mother’s Of Hope.

Payne knew Markii Robinson, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed on June 7.

“Losing Markii and losing many of these other children, not only robs us of him and his presence in our community, but the future,” she said.

The most recent deadly shooting in Kalamazoo happened early Thursday morning on Hays Park Avenue— one person was shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

However, Payne says it’s not enough to address the shooters, but instead, we need to address the guns and figure out where they are coming from and how they get into the hands of young people in our communities.

Payne believes step one is building a stronger community and speaking up when something doesn’t seem right.

“I am certain that officers are out there beating the bushes and looking, but as someone sees something, they need to say something. And sometimes it takes courage to step up and be the one that makes that call,” Payne told FOX 17.

Another step she mentioned is creating better programs that prevent youth from becoming repeat offenders. She says that a lot of times when they leave the juvenile home, they go right back to committing crimes.

Payne said that she can’t stress enough that this is a public health crisis and the only way to stop it is by working together.

