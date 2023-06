KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it's investigating a deadly shooting.

They got the call to Hays Park Ave. around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. There they found a person shot. That person was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators did not release any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

