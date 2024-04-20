Gathering being held in Kentwood where man was hit, killed by unmarked police car

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A gathering is taking place in Kentwood Saturday after a man was hit and killed by an unmarked police car during an attempted arrest.

Grand Rapids Anti-Fascist Action posted about the gathering on its Facebook page, saying, “Police need to be held accountable for the unjust killing of another community member in the greater Grand Rapids area.”

Michigan State Police says Samuel Sterling was hit by unmarked fugitive team vehicle Wednesday near 52nd Street and Eastern Avenue in the city of Kentwood.

He later died from his injuries.

Police were trying to arrest Sterling for several outstanding warrants, but investigators say he ran away as they approached him.

State police released an official statement Thursday saying its investigation into this deadly interaction will be “thorough and objective.”

In its post, Grand Rapids Anti-Fascist Action says, “It is crucial that everyone show up for not only [Sterling’s] family, but the community as well.”

Sterling’s death has prompted his family to retain legal representation, according to former Kent County commissioner and local activist Robert Womack.

“Ben Crump is officially their lawyer. He’s using one of his local lawyers to work with them, and that’s going to help make sure that they get the information because they still have a whole lot of questions,” Womack told FOX 17 Friday.

FOX 17 has also talked with Sterling’s family who says his death was unwarranted.

“This was not somebody that you needed to chase down and basically murder. This was somebody that would give you the shirt off their back,” Sterling’s cousin Erykai Cage said.

“It was senseless to me. They had no reason. For a couple little warrants?” Sterling’s father, Michael Sterling, added.

