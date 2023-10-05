Yenly Garcia sentenced for murder of Plainfield Twp. mother

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who pleaded no contest to shooting and killing a Plainfield Township mother last year was sentenced Thursday.

Mollie Schmidt was found dead in Yenly Garcia’s apartment with a gunshot wound last summer, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

The discovery was made days before Garcia’s arrest in Mexico.

Garcia was charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm, to which he pleaded no contest.

Court officials say Garcia was sentenced to 23–50 consecutive years behind bars for the murder charge and 2 years for the felony firearm charge.

