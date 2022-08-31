Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Wyoming DPS holds news conference on missing Plainfield Twp. mom

Plainfield missing person.png
Kent County Sheriff's Office
Plainfield missing person.png
Posted at 4:08 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 16:08:06-04

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is holding a news conference regarding a missing mother out of Plainfield Township.

Thirty-three-year-old Mollie Schmidt has been missing since Aug. 21, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. She is believed to be with 44-year-old Wyoming resident Yenly Garcia.

Deputies say her disappearance is unusual due to the fact she has children who were left behind.

Watch the news conference live at 4:15:

READ MORE: Deputies: Missing Plainfield Twp. mom may be with Wyoming man

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
52656_BookCampaign_22_Promo_480x360_1.jpg

Give a Book