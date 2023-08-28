Suspect pleads no contest for Plainfield Twp. mother's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Plainfield Township mother last year has pleaded no contest.

Mollie Schmidt was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in Yenly Garcia’s Wyoming apartment in August 2022, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Garcia was arrested in Mexico days later.

Court officials say Garcia pleaded no contest Monday to second-degree murder and felony firearm.

This comes months after the plea was initially offered to Garcia.

We’re told Garcia will serve at least two years in prison on the felony firearm charge and an additional 23 years for the murder charge.

