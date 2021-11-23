Wyoming will require visitors to wear masks at city buildings, sponsored events

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming will now require masks for all visitors at city buildings and sponsored events.

City officials say they made the decision to require masks following a recent public health advisory from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and recommendations from the Kent County Health Department.

In a Facebook post, city officials say they are following guidance from state and county health departments “to keep our community and employees safe.”

Health care systems in West Michigan have been sounding the alarm on rising COVID-19 cases.

Spectrum Health announced its bringing back some visitor restrictions at its hospitals and outpatient sites.

Bronson Healthcare says it's elevating its level yellow surge status to level orange surge status at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, and Bronson LakeView Hospital due to an increase in daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to the health department, test positivity stands at 22.8% in Kent County, the seven-day average for new cases is 645 and local hospitals and ICUs are operating at “extremely high” capacity.