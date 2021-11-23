Bronson Healthcare elevates surge status as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare is elevating its surge status as daily COVID-19 hospitalizations at its hospitals rise to levels last seen at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Bronson Healthcare says its elevating its level yellow surge status to level orange surge status at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, and Bronson LakeView Hospital.

According to Bronson Healthcare, level orange status means that its healthcare facilities are consistently at capacity and resources are limited. The elevated status allows Bronson to have a plan in place to limit critical services, alter hours of services or redirect staff as needed.

“We are currently seeing increasing admissions with unvaccinated, younger and normally healthy patients needing care for COVID-19 alongside older individuals with preexisting conditions who are experiencing breakthrough infection,” states Denise Neely, senior vice president and chief operations officer Bronson Methodist Hospital and chief nursing officer at Bronson Healthcare. “Combine that increase with individuals seeking care for non-Covid related health issues and we find ourselves with a healthcare system that is increasingly under pressure. Moreover, it’s not just Bronson. We’re seeing this strain on hospital capacity across our region, the state, and the nation.”

Here's what a level orange surge status means: