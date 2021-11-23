Spectrum Health announces new visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health announced it’s bringing back some visitor restrictions to their hospitals and outpatient sites.

Starting on Tuesday, patients are allowed only one adult visitor in the following areas: inpatient rooms, emergency departments, urgent care, walk-in clinics, surgery, radiology and lab locations.

That's along with labor and delivery.

Adult COVID-19 patients are allowed only one adult visitor. That visitor must be the same person throughout their stay.

“Spectrum Health is happy to welcome visitors who want to be with their loved ones,” said Chad Tuttle, senior vice president, hospital and post-acute operations, Spectrum Health West Michigan. “Like hospitals across West Michigan, Spectrum Health is experiencing high demand for our services and our hospitals are very full. While our teams focus on care, visitors can help their loved ones feel more comfortable during their stay and keep everyone healthy and safe by following our updated visitor guidelines.”

Pediatric patients may have two adult visitors in some departments.

Care teams can make exceptions best on end-of-life care or special needs.