Loved ones honor toddler at vigil, say father is responsible for her death

WYOMING, Mich. — Family and friends of the toddler shot and killed in Wyoming earlier this week held a vigil on Thursday to celebrate her life.

Candles, balloons and pictures of the 2-year-old, who family identified as Khalise Brewer, replaced the crime scene tape and evidence markers that surrounded the home the day before when the incident happened.

“I’m not going to see that smile,” said Kambria Brewer, Khalise’s mother. “On a picture, but not on her face. It’s crazy to me.”

Surrounded by loved ones, Brewer described her daughter as joyful and adventurous. Khalise’s aunt, Amarra Heynen, said she loved to eat and stay busy.

“You know something’s not there; you know something is missing,” said Heynen. “I’m so used to hearing her running around, playing with her toys, jumping on her trampoline.”

According to police, the man responsible for Khalise’s death hurt himself on purpose.

Police declined to identify who the person was but said he was related to Khalise. Family said Khalise’s father pulled the trigger.

Brewer says she was on her way to pick Khalise up from his house when it all happened. She said there had been no reason to be concerned about her daughter’s safety with him.

“My dad just always protected me, so I just can’t believe her father would hurt her,” said Brewer. “I can’t believe it.”

“He’s still breathing and my granddaughter's not,” said Emily Heynen, Khalise’s grandmother. “Ain’t no insanity, ain’t no craziness; it’s evil, it’s deceptive and it’s demonic.”

Family says their goal is to now create a legacy for Khalise’s impact.

“This is something that’s going to live with us regardless of how many years, months or hours pass,” said Amarra Heynen, Khalise’s aunt.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

The suspect is in police custody and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

