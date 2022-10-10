Teen goes to trial as an adult, faces murder charges in July 4th shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed that a 17-year-old is headed to trial as an adult after a preliminary exam on Monday.

Brandon Bechtold Jr. will be tried for the shooting death of Grand Rapids teen Ja'Juan Webb who was shot and killed on July 4th while riding his bike in northeast Grand Rapids.

At Monday's preliminary exam, it was confirmed that Bechtold was bound over for trial, after sufficient evidence was demonstrated and intent to murder was shown.

Bechtold will be tried as an adult, said the Kent County Prosecutor.

Brandon Bechtold Jr. is facing murder charges for the July 4th shooting. He also faces charges for assault with murderous intent and felony firearms charges.

The next court date for Bechtold has not been scheduled yet.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

