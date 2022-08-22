Suspect in July 4 shooting death of teen in Grand Rapids charged with murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a teen in Grand Rapids on July 4 has been charged.

The shooting resulted in the death of 16-year-old Ja’Juan Webb, who was riding his bicycle in northeast Grand Rapids with several others when the incident occurred. His death was ruled a homicide.

The suspect, 17-year-old Brandon Lee Bechtold Jr., is being tried as an adult, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

We’re told Bechtold was charged Friday with one count of open murder and three counts of assault with murderous intent, as well as two counts of felony firearms charges.

He’s being held without bond.

Bechtold is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 30.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube