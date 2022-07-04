One person dead after shooting in 500 block of Leonard Street Northeast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Leonard Street Northeast. Officers responded to the scene at around 3:40 p.m. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the victim’s identity is being withheld.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Grand Rapids Police Department detectives at (616)-456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345. Tips can also be made online on Silent Observer’s website.

