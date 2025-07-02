Suspect in deadly shooting at York Creek Apartments to face manslaughter charge

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect in a deadly shooting from the middle of June will face charges tied to that killing.

Santiago Barajas is set to be arraigned on counts of manslaughter and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. His charges stem from a shooting on June 15 at the York Creek Apartments.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to the apartments that day for a complaint about gunshots, but did not locate evidence anyone was hit. Hours later a resident discovered a body in a wooded area near where the initial complaint was filed.

The 28-year-old victim, a Grand Rapids resident, has not been identified by investigators. The medical examiner determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Barajas had previously been connected to the crime after deputies found him near the scene, arresting him for illegally carrying a concealed weapon. The 18-year-old apparently was released from custody. Deputies arrested him on Tuesday once the prosecutor's office decided to move forward with the new charges.

If convicted, Barajas could spend up to 15 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and an additional 2 years for the felony firearm count.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube