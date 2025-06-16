Death investigation underway after man found dead outside York Creek Apartments

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead outside an apartment building.

Deputies were called to York Creek Apartments just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, on reports of a man laying down outside one of the apartment buildings.

When they checked on him, we're told he had already passed away.

Deputies tell us there is no active threat to the public.

The circumstances surrounding the man's death are not known at this time.

Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube