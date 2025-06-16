Man found dead outside York Creek Apartments was shot, suspect in custody, say police

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 28-year-old man found dead outside a large apartment complex just north of Grand Rapids on Sunday was shot, according to investigators.

The man's body was discovered by a resident in a wooded area outside the York Creek Apartments in the evening of June 15. The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office determined the man died from gunshot wounds.

An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids is in custody in connection to the death. The Kent County Sheriff's Office did not identify the suspect or victim.

The case is under review by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office, with arraignment on possible charges potentially coming soon.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public, but continues to ask for information in the case. Investigators are particularly interested in video footage from nearby security cameras.

If you have details on the case, you are encouraged to call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

