Surveillance video depicts victims following US-131 shooting in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A gray station wagon had its driver’s-side window shot out during a shooting along a stretch of US-131 in Kent County Wednesday evening.

New surveillance video shows the moments shortly after the shooting. The victim's car pulls up to the Marathon on 68th Street. Moments later, the victims enter the gas station.

“During the investigation, we are learning that they are familiar with one another, and that it was not just a random incident out on the express way," says Michigan State Police Lt. Michelle Robinson.

The victims’ blood was mopped up by an employee before authorities could get there.

Workers say the 23-year-old was shaken up when two shooting victims walked in.

“At this point, we do not have suspect information,” says Lieutenant Robinson. “The investigation is continuing, as well as interviews and surveillance video.”

The video — clear as day — shows the victims walking around after being shot and typing on their phones from the gurney before heading off to the hospital.

“Any time anyone on the roadway wants to take out their frustrations — or whatever their motive is behind firing rounds at another vehicle — you have the potential of taking someone's life. That is not okay," says Lieutenant Robinson.

The suspect's vehicle description is unknown, and the unnamed victims are not cooperating with MSP.

“That's why it's so concerning to us,” says Lieutenant Robinson. “Whatever element was involved to the motive behind this, it's concerning to any other motorists that was on the roadway during that time. And that their safety was in danger at that point in time. We're talking about the end of the commuting time frame.”

MSP hopes because this was on the freeway, someone out there saw the shooter’s vehicle and can provide them a description of that vehicle. If you know something, call them.

