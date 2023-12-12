Stage GR community remembers the life of Tessa Stanley

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Stage GR is a local theatre group that serves as many as 300 area school districts.

Tuesday, the executive director says their community is grieving the loss of one of their own: Tessa Stanley.

Stanley died tragically on Knapp Street just east of the Beltline on Monday night when she was hit by a car.

She was just 17 years old.

“Tessa was a beautiful spirit. Magnetic personality. Sweet, kindhearted person that was a true joy to be around,” Stage GR Executive Director Ella Morgan said.

Stanley starred in many different roles for Stage GR, including Nemo in Finding Nemo and Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family.

“She was an amazing talent on stage,” Morgan said. “But what was most special was her bright light off stage, and at rehearsals,” Morgan continued.

Stage GR called off rehearsal on Tuesday night to serve as a safe space for those grieving the loss of Tessa.

“We can show community, hug together, cry together, celebrate her life together,” Morgan said.

Tessa is remembered for her light.

"She had the most beautiful smile. It was electric. It made everyone feel welcome," Morgan said.

Tessa was a student at Forest Hills Eastern High School. Resources have been made available to students by the district.

