Forest Hills Eastern student identified in deadly crash

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The young woman who died after being hit by a car Monday evening was identified as 17-year-old Tessa Stanley, a student at Forest Hills Eastern High School.

Stanely was crossing Knapp St NE in Grand Rapids Township around 5 p.m. when she was hit.

Principal, Amy Pallo sent an announcement home, telling parents and classmates of the loss and offering counseling services at the school for those in need.

According to the letter, Tessa will be remembered as a talented performer, and a kind, genuine person.