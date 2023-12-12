Forest Hills Eastern student identified in deadly crash

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The young woman who died after being hit by a car Monday evening was identified as 17-year-old Tessa Stanley, a student at Forest Hills Eastern High School.
Stanely was crossing Knapp St NE in Grand Rapids Township around 5 p.m. when she was hit.
Principal, Amy Pallo sent an announcement home, telling parents and classmates of the loss and offering counseling services at the school for those in need.
According to the letter, Tessa will be remembered as a talented performer, and a kind, genuine person.
Dear Eastern High School Community,
It is with a heavy heart that I share some heartbreaking news tonight about one of our students. Tonight, we learned of the unexpected death of Forest Hills Eastern senior Tessa Stanley. This is a devastating loss for our school community, and I know this is very hard news to take in. At this moment, let us wrap this family in our love and prayers.
Tessa was someone that everyone loved. She had an amazing voice and stage presence, natural charisma, an incredible sense of humor, radiant smile, and was so kind to everyone. It feels impossible to comprehend a loss like this.
We understand that this news may be profoundly upsetting for many of our students and teachers. Recognizing this, we will have counselors available first thing Tuesday morning at Eastern Middle/High. These trained professionals will offer support and guidance to both students and staff as we navigate through this challenging period.
If you believe that your child may need support this evening, or need to talk with someone, please have them reach out to a trusted adult.
In times of tragedy, the strength of our school community is more important than ever. We must come together to support one another, offering kindness, understanding, and compassion. Please encourage your child to express their feelings and seek support if they are struggling with this loss.
Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you need support. I am available by email and can be reached at apallo@fhps.net. Please keep Tessa and her family in your thoughts and prayers.
With a saddened heart,
Amy Pallo, Principal