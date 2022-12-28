Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Woman shot, killed day after Christmas in Grand Rapids identified

gr canton street murder.png
FOX 17
gr canton street murder.png
Posted at 10:27 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 10:27:12-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 23-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside a Grand Rapids house the day after Christmas has been identified.

Grand Rapids police say Mya Kelly was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. on December 26 inside a home on Canton Street SW near Division Avenue.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police are still investigating, and details are limited at this time. This article will be updated as details are released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered