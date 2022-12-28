Woman shot, killed day after Christmas in Grand Rapids identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 23-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside a Grand Rapids house the day after Christmas has been identified.

Grand Rapids police say Mya Kelly was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. on December 26 inside a home on Canton Street SW near Division Avenue.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police are still investigating, and details are limited at this time. This article will be updated as details are released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube