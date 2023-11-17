Reward increased to $6,000 for Wyoming shooting death of bicyclist

WYOMING, Mich. — Silent Observer has increased the reward for information leading authorities to a Wyoming bicyclist’s murderer.

Kane Coronado was only 19 when he was shot and killed while riding his bike on Indian Mounds Drive on Nov. 1, 2022, according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD).

The reward for tips resulting in the suspect’s arrest was increased to $6,000, Silent Observer announced Friday. That amount is up from the previous reward of $5,000.

The suspect is described as a white man of around 30 years old with a medium build. We’re told he had a “scruffy” beard and depressed cheeks on the day of the shooting.

Police say he drove northeast in a silver or gray sedan from the early to mid 2000s. The model resembles a Chevy Cavalier.

Anyone with knowledge related to the investigation is urged to call police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

