17-year-old shot, killed in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A 17-year-old has dead, after police say a shooting unfolded on Indian Mound Drive, in Wyoming.

Police say the person was shot around 2:45 pm, in the 2300 block of Indian Mound Drive, on Tuesday.

Also, police are saying that a car was believed to have fled the scene, but they cannot confirm that it is connected to the shooting.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

The car in question is described as a light-colored sedan.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Indian Mound Drive is closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update when information is readily available.

