17-year-old shot, killed in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A 17-year-old has dead, after police say a shooting unfolded on Indian Mound Drive, in Wyoming.
Police say the person was shot around 2:45 pm, in the 2300 block of Indian Mound Drive, on Tuesday.
Also, police are saying that a car was believed to have fled the scene, but they cannot confirm that it is connected to the shooting.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
The car in question is described as a light-colored sedan.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
Indian Mound Drive is closed while police investigate.
