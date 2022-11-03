'People don't care': Bicyclists spot wrong-way drivers regularly on Indian Mounds Drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Indian Mounds Drive is only available for cars to drive on entering from Grandville, going east.

Entering on the Grand Rapids side is driving the wrong way. In fact, it means drivers are traveling directly on the Kent Trails system, meant only for bicyclists and walkers.

FOX 17 noticed the issue while covering a story about the death of Kane Coronado, an 18-year-old who was shot and killed on Indian Mounds Drive on Tuesday.

A bystander's video captured on Wednesday, by people on the trail to clean the spot where Kane died, shows a wrong-way driver getting out of his car to confront people asking them to turn around.

It's a problem people who regularly ride through Indian Mounds Drive know all too well.

“I always want to say something, but you know road rage and all... I don’t want to upset anybody,” bicyclist Paulette Ratliff-Miller said.

Gary Kerkstra has ridden on Indian Mounds Drive at least 75 times in the last year. He's seen his share of drivers going the wrong way.

“For the most part, people don’t care,” Kerstra said.

Through the rear-view mirror on his helmet, Gary sees people driving the wrong way. Gary doesn't mind riding his bike on public roads but says part of the appeal of the trail system is its focus on bike riders and walkers.

“Put some one-way spikes out there—give ‘em some flat tires,” Kerkstra said.

There is a gate that blocks traffic from driving on Indian Mounds Drive, but it goes across the entire road and is only used to stop people from driving the road when it floods each spring. During the rest of the year, just a few signs are there to defend bike riders and their desire to ride safely.

“It’s still scary. I don’t like it.” Ratliff-Miller said.

