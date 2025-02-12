Police: Woman reported domestic assault hours before man found dead in Lowell home

LOWELL, Mich. — Investigators identified the man and woman involved in a deadly domestic incident from Tuesday and revealed the woman had reported another assault hours before.

Tuesday, officers found Chloe Hessel and Adam Charron in the home on Main Street after an ambulance crew spotted a vehicle across the street that appeared to have been in an accident.

One day later, the Lowell Police Department revealed its officers responded to a call of domestic assault on Monday night. Around 10 p.m. Hessel called from a gas station just down the street from the home.

The 25-year-old told officers her cell phone had been destroyed and Charron, who she shared a home with, attacked her. The officers provided information on domestic violence victims resources, according to police.

Hessel reported Charron was still in the home, drunk and in possession of weapons.

It wasn't the first time the home was part of a reported disturbance. In April and June of 2024, officers were dispatched for domestic incidents, but in both cases no one responded to knocks at the door. Officers did not see any signs of a disturbance and left, according to the police department.

A neighbor told FOX 17 on Tuesday the couple often fought with each other.

On Monday Hessel told officers she would spend the night with a relative in Cedar Springs, and they watched her drive out of town.

Because Hessel said Charron had weapons and was intoxicated, Lowell police did not try to enter the home at the time, citing department policy.

It would not be until 4 a.m. Tuesday that first responders had a clue something was wrong in the home, when a passing ambulance stopped to check on a vehicle parked on Main Street. The EMTs found at least one window broken and a significant amount of blood inside the SUV.

Lowell police and the Kent County Sheriff's Office started a new investigation. They found the SUV belonged to Hessel.

While talking with neighbors, deputies learned one of of them may have heard gunshots around 12:30 a.m., but the shots had not been reported previously.

Investigators searched for Hessel, believing she could be injured, but could not find her. The county's tactical team, detective bureau, drone team and armored vehicle were activated to help with potentially entering the home.

However deputies had to wait for a search warrant to enter the home. A team did not go in until around 10 a.m. when it was determined Hessel was inside and needed immediate medical care.

Deputies found her seriously injured from a gunshot wound. She remains in the hospital in serious condition.

The body of the 28-year-old Charron was also found. Investigators say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At this time, detectives believe the situation started outside at the SUV and ended inside the home.

If you or someone you know is involved in a domestic violence situation, you are encouraged to seek help.

The Michigan Domestic Violence Hotline is a free and confidential resource for victims to call or text 24/7 at 1-866-VOICEDV (1-866-864-2338).

Kent County also offers support services for free through the Domestic Violence Action Network.

You can also call 211 to be connected with other resources.

Anyone with more information on this shooting is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

